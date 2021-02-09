Houston Football Player Chidozie Nwankwo Suspended After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Houston Cougars defensive end Chidozie Nwankwo has been suspended after a recent arrest.

According to official documents obtained by TMZ, Nwankow has been charged with a count of assault/impeding breathing after he allegedly choked his girlfriend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Univ. of Houston’s Football Player Charged with Choking GF, Suspended from Team https://t.co/V7f4sjZ1bD — TMZ (@TMZ) February 8, 2021

“We are aware of the serious allegations regarding Chidozie Nwankwo. He has been suspended from the Houston football program, pending further information. We will have no further comment regarding this specific case,” the school announced in a statement, according to the same TMZ report.

Obviously, Nwankwo, who is a freshman with the Cougars, has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, he won’t have to worry about playing for the Cougars anytime in the near future if he’s found guilty.

College athletic teams don’t play around when it comes to domestic violence allegations.

If it’s proven in court that Nwankwo choked his girlfriend, then his college football career is probably almost certainly over.

No college football team is going to want to have a player convicted of domestic violence on their roster.

We’ll see what happens, but it sounds like Nwankwo is in a very serious situation.