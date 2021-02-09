‘Always Sunny’ Releases Hilarious Video Of Charlie Kelly’s Best Moments

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” dropped a hilarious video Tuesday.

The hit FXX show released a video of Charlie Kelly's funniest moments, and I can promise that fans won't want to miss it.

If you’re the mood for some laughs, fire it up below.

Damn, I needed that walk down memory lane. Charlie has to be my favorite character in “It’s Always Sunny.”

Of course, all the characters are hilarious, but I’ve always just found Charlie to be the best. I’m not even sure I know why.

You know what else that video made me ready for? It made me ready for season 15 to get here ASAP. We need “Always Sunny” to cover all the chaos we’ve seen in the past year.

You know it’s going to be damn funny watching the gang dive into the election, coronavirus, the Capitol riot and everything else that has happened since March 2020.

Hopefully it gets here sooner than later because this country needs it!