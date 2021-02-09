‘Jeopardy!’ Donates Part Of Alex Trebek’s Show Wardrobe To Organization Combatting Homelessness

“Jeopardy!” has donated some of Alex Trebek’s wardrobe to a nonprofit organization supporting homeless people following his death.

The show announced the donation Tuesday on Twitter.

“During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering,” executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement, according to the New York Post. “Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request.” (RELATED: Alex Trebek Shares Message Of Hope In One Of His Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episodes)

The Doe Fund helps break “the devastating cycles of homelessness, incarceration, and criminal recidivism,” according to the organization’s website.

The garments were packed by Matthew Trebek, Alex’s son who has been a supporter of the Doe Fund, and Steven Zimbelman, Jeopardy!’s costumer. The clothes will be distributed to participants in The Doe Fund’s reentry program, “Ready, Willing and Able” to be worn on job interviews. pic.twitter.com/o9BdjjPcze — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 9, 2021

“The donation includes: 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 sports coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas, and 3 pairs of dress slacks,” according to the show.

The suits will be used by the Doe Fund’s reentry program and will be worn to job interviews, the show shared on Twitter.

The “Jeopardy!” host passed away in November after battling stage four pancreatic cancer for over a year.