Jill Biden Promises Free Community College And Training Schools

First Lady Jill Biden said free community college and training schools would be a huge part of her husband, President Joe Biden and his administration’s efforts to rebuild the economy, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Biden, a former community college professor at Delaware Technical Community College, spoke at a virtual legislative summit hosted by the Association of Community College Trustees and the American Association of Community Colleges, according to the report.

Jill Biden said that the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need for free access to these types of schools.

“We have to get this done. And we have to do it now. That’s why we’re going to make sure that everyone has access to free community college and training programs,” she said.

During his presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden promised two years of community college or training “without debt,” WMUR9 reported.

Six years ago, former President Barack Obama and then Vice-President Joe Biden offered a similar plan to what Joe Biden proposed during his campaign. Yet, the idea was stonewalled in Congress, according to WXII12.

Now, Jill Biden has stated that this idea will become a reality during her husband’s administration.

“We’re going to make sure students have the support they need to cross that finish line,” she said. “We’re going to invest in programs that prepare our workers for jobs of the future.”