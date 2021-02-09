Lawyer On Zoom Informs Judge He’s Not A Cat After Accidentally Using Face Filter

A lawyer on a Zoom call had to make it clear to a judge that he was not a cat after he accidentally used a face filter during a virtual court proceeding Tuesday.

Video posted by the 394th District Court of Texas shows two normal looking individuals during a Zoom call and one sad looking cat.

“Mr. Ponton I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings, you might want to take a look” Judge Roy Ferguson said as one of the men in the proceedings, H. Gibbs Bauer, sat up and put his glasses on to apparently get a better look.

“Ah, ah, we’re trying to – can you hear me judge” the worried sounding Rod Ponton responded.

"I can hear you, I think it's a filter," Ferguson said.

“It is, and I don’t know how to remove it. I’ve got my assistant here, she’s trying to [remove it] but I’m prepared to go forward with it,” Ponton said.

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” he added.

“I can see that,” Ferguson responded before giving him tips on how to fix the issue.

Ferguson took to Twitter afterwards to give some advice to anyone else who might be caught on a Zoom call anytime soon.

“If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th.”

“These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”

The Daily Caller has reached out to the court but did not receive a response at the time of publication.