Michigan Woman Who Gave Viral Testimony During Voter Fraud Hearing Running For State Office

Melissa Carone, the Michigan woman whose testimony during an election fraud hearing went viral, plans to run for a seat in Michigan’s House of Representatives.

Carone claims about widespread voter fraud were spoofed by Saturday Night Live, and after her testimony, she clarified that she was not drunk while speaking. She filed to run in Michigan’s 46th House district in the outskirts of metro Detroit.

Carone is a self-described conservative with a “strong focus on election reform,” according to her Facebook profile. Though the seat she is running for is held by Republican state Rep. John Reilly, he is term-limited and unable to run for reelection under Michigan state law.

During the hearing, where she testified alongside Rudy Giuliani, Carone mentioned that she previously worked as a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems, and went on to make multiple baseless claims alleging that the company had switched votes from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden. Following her testimony, the company sent her a cease-and-desist letter. (RELATED: ‘No Basis In Reality’: Dominion Blasts Giuliani’s Star Witness)

Following the hearing Carone refused to quarantine for COVID-19 after both Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, another lawyer representing Trump, tested positive.

She has also posted QAnon slogans on Twitter and has repeatedly insisted that Trump actually won November’s election.

Carone’s Facebook page also lists her as a member of the Michigan Conservative Coalition, Right to Life of Michigan and the National Rifle Association.

