New Royal Baby: Princess Eugenie Shares Life-Changing News

Princess Eugenie shared life-changing news that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank have welcomed a new royal baby into the family.

The 30-year-old princess gave birth to a little boy Tuesday in London at The Portland Hospital, according to the “Today” show. The royal baby, whose name has yet been released, weighed in at 8 pounds and 1 ounce, a statement from the royal family read. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Join Social Media With Handful Of Incredible Shots)

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the statement added. (RELATED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Enjoying New Life: ‘A Weight Has Been Lifted,’ Friend Says)

The princess shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of her and her husband holding their little baby’s hand. She captioned her post with three little blue heart emojis.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement also shared.

The child is the ninth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip.

“Congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on the birth of their son,” a message read on Prince Charles’ royal household social media page.

The royal couple tied the knot in 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after dating for seven years. In September 2020, the royals shared the news that they were expecting their first child in early 2021.