North Carolina Vs. Miami Was Postponed Because The Tar Heels Partied After Beating Duke

The Monday night basketball game between North Carolina and Miami didn’t happen because of partying.

Following UNC beating Duke this past weekend, a video was published by the Daily Tar Heel appearing to show North Carolina players partying maskless after the game.

Well, that was enough for the Monday matchup to be called off, and potential exposure to coronavirus was the reason why.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga told the Miami Herald, “There was a video that was out there with several of their players without masks at a party at 1 a.m. Sunday morning, which is less than 48 hours from our game…We have been quarantining, hibernating, whatever you want to call it, and we don’t want to put ourselves in a position (to get the virus). We came to a decision that it’s better to postpone the game.”

I hate to sound cynical here, but I’m not sure I’m buying that Miami didn’t want to play because of some players filmed maskless.

Does Larranaga really think every other team in America is staying in their basements around the clock?

The Tar Heels were coming off a huge win over Duke, had some great momentum and were probably going to smack the Hurricanes.

Again, I’m not trying to be cynical, but I somehow doubt Miami was shedding tears at the fact they didn’t get to play the Tar Heels. They saw an excuse and took it.

Also, if we’re now canceling games whenever anyone is spotted maskless, then the insanity will never end. I’m all for being safe, but let’s use some common sense.