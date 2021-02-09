Editorial

Notre Dame And Florida Schedule Home-And-Home Football Series

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Notre Dame and Florida have scheduled a major football series.

The Fighting Irish announced Tuesday that the two programs will play a home-and-home series in 2031 and 2032. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The first game will take place in South Bend and the second game will happen in Gainesville.

These are the kinds of football series that fans live for. These are the kinds of games that even the most casual fans get excited about.

I know I harp on the SEC a lot for scheduling cupcakes, but you won’t hear me say a single bad word about this matchup.

The Gators and Fighting Irish battling out is pretty much football porn.

I really wish more schools would go out of their way to schedule major non-conference matchups. Nobody wants to see teams like Notre Dame and Florida play directional schools.

We want historic programs with passionate fan bases to duke it out on the field.

 

Hopefully, powerhouses scheduling each other becomes a trend we see more and more of in the coming years.