Notre Dame And Florida Schedule Home-And-Home Football Series

Notre Dame and Florida have scheduled a major football series.

The Fighting Irish announced Tuesday that the two programs will play a home-and-home series in 2031 and 2032.

The first game will take place in South Bend and the second game will happen in Gainesville.

????Schedule Alert! ???? Notre Dame will be taking on the Florida Gators in a home-home series in 2031 and 2032. ???? https://t.co/hyHRH9MAmC#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/oj5pyuO7IU — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 9, 2021

These are the kinds of football series that fans live for. These are the kinds of games that even the most casual fans get excited about.

I know I harp on the SEC a lot for scheduling cupcakes, but you won’t hear me say a single bad word about this matchup.

The Gators and Fighting Irish battling out is pretty much football porn.

Eyes on the future… ???? ☘️- 2031 in South Bend, IN

????- 2032 in The Swamp#GoGators pic.twitter.com/JoFbadxUnm — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 9, 2021

I really wish more schools would go out of their way to schedule major non-conference matchups. Nobody wants to see teams like Notre Dame and Florida play directional schools.

We want historic programs with passionate fan bases to duke it out on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball)

Hopefully, powerhouses scheduling each other becomes a trend we see more and more of in the coming years.