PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has To Beat Nebraska

Wisconsin has to boat race Nebraska during our Wednesday matchup.

Right now, the Badgers are 14-6, and we’re coming off another stunning loss from the weekend. Illinois absolutely drilled and dominated us at the basket. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, we have to bounce back against a less than stellar Cornhuskers team. If we can’t beat Nebraska, then we’re in a world of hurt.

Not only should Wisconsin hammer the Cornhuskers, the game shouldn’t even be close. We should win by at least 20.

Unfortunately, this team is erratic and inconsistent that we can lose to any team on any given day. It’s frustrating as all hell.

I just don’t get it. We have a solid rotation, we’re an older team and there’s no excuse for having six losses at this point in the year.

Yet, here we are!

Now, it’s time to go out and get to 15 wins. There’s simply no excuse to not run Nebraska right off of the damn floor.

You can catch the game at 8:30 EST on ESPN2. Let’s get the job done.