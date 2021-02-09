Priyanka Chopra Was Reportedly Once Told To Leave A Film Set If She Wanted To Be Paid The Same As Her Male Co-Stars

Actress Priyanka Chopra claimed she was once told she “should leave” a set if she wanted to be paid the same as her male co-stars.

Chopra opened up about the incident in an upcoming podcast “Skimm’d From The Couch,” according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. The producer of the film told Chopra to take the paycheck or leave the movie set, the outlet reported.

“There’s so many other girls who will take this opportunity,” producers allegedly told Chopra, the actress recalled on the podcast. “And, you know, women in movies are interchangeable.” (RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Slams Criticism Against Meghan Markle, Says It’s Based In ‘Racism’)

Chopra claimed she stayed on the set and didn’t “do anything” about the paycheck.

“I didn’t do anything about it,” Chopra said during the podcast, the outlet reported. “I had to work within the system because that’s what we’re told, that, ‘You know, if you want this job … this is the only way.’