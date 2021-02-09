Rep. Jamie Raskin Breaks Down In Tears During Impeachment Presentation

Maryland Democratic Rep. and lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin broke down in tears on the Senate floor while giving his Feb. 9 impeachment presentation.

Raskin, who was named lead impeachment manager by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, mourned the loss of his son during his closing speech. Tommy Raskin died in late December 2020. His funeral was on Jan. 5, the day before the Electoral certification and Capitol riot, Raskin said.





Raskin explained that his youngest daughter and his son-in-law were in attendance to support him during the Electoral College certification. “They heard that President Trump was calling on his followers to come to Washington to protest, and they asked me directly, ‘Would it be safe?’ And I told them, ‘Of course it should be safe. This is the Capitol.'”

More than 200 people have been arrested for their participation in the Capitol Riot. Five people died as a result of the Riot. Police officer Brian Sicknick, who succumbed to injuries sustained while being beaten in the head with a fire extinguisher, became the fifth person since 1998 to lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda. (RELATED: ‘The Constitution Controls, Not The Mob’: Lindsey Graham Calls For Capitol Riot Task Force To Identify Every Person’)

After the congress-members were rescued by Capitol Police, Raskin told his daughter that the next time she came to the Capitol, they would not be in any danger. He broke down in tears as he told the Senate that she said she didn’t want to come back to the Capitol. “That one hit me the hardest,” he said.