Editorial

REPORT: Legendary NFL Coach Marty Schottenheimer Dies At The Age Of 77

16 Jan 1994: Coach Marty Schottenheimer of the Kansas City Chiefs watches his players during a playoff game against the Houston Oilers. The Chiefs won the game 28-20. (Credit: Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer has reportedly died at the age of 77.

According to Chris Mortensen, Schottenheimer passed away Monday while surrounded by his family in North Carolina. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former head coach of the Chiefs had been fighting Alzheimer’s since 2014, and was recently moved to hospice care.

Damn, this one hits hard. Schottenheimer is one of the most iconic men in the world of football over the past few decades.

The man was a titan in the coaching game.

He served as the head coach of the Browns, Chiefs, Redskins and Chargers before finally bowing out of the NFL.

Before he finally hung up his whistle, he earned 200 wins in the NFL as a head coach.

Now, at the age of 77, he’s passed onto the other side while surrounded by his family. Thankfully, he reportedly went peacefully.