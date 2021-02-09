REPORT: Legendary NFL Coach Marty Schottenheimer Dies At The Age Of 77

Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer has reportedly died at the age of 77.

According to Chris Mortensen, Schottenheimer passed away Monday while surrounded by his family in North Carolina.

The former head coach of the Chiefs had been fighting Alzheimer’s since 2014, and was recently moved to hospice care.

Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, (77), peacefully passed away with family at his

side on Monday, February 8, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Schottenheimer had been

battling Alzheimer’s since 2014. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 9, 2021

Damn, this one hits hard. Schottenheimer is one of the most iconic men in the world of football over the past few decades.

The man was a titan in the coaching game.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat, his children Kristen and Brian, and grandchildren

Brandon, Sutton, Savannah and Catherine. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 9, 2021

He served as the head coach of the Browns, Chiefs, Redskins and Chargers before finally bowing out of the NFL.

Before he finally hung up his whistle, he earned 200 wins in the NFL as a head coach.

Marty Schottenheimer was a really good NFL head coach, underrated in my opinion. Thoughts to his family, including son Brian Schottenheimer. https://t.co/xpGiy4GLQr — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) February 9, 2021

Now, at the age of 77, he’s passed onto the other side while surrounded by his family. Thankfully, he reportedly went peacefully.