REPORT: Patrick Mahomes Will Get Surgery On His Foot, Is Expected To Make A Full Recovery

Patrick Mahomes will reportedly undergo surgery Wednesday.

According to Ian Rapoport, Mahomes will get surgery on his foot in order to repair a torn plantar plate. Rapoport reported that the rehab will last months, but it’s “expected” that the star passer will be just fine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot, also known as turf toe. The rehab will be several months, but he’s expected to make a full recovery. Noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2021

Obviously, you never want to see the face of a franchise in a position where he needs surgery, but Mahomes has been dealing with this issue for a minute or two at this point.

Luckily, it doesn’t sound too serious. Given the fact the surgery is happening Wednesday, he’ll have plenty of time to be ready for the 2021 season.

So, if you’re a fan of the Chiefs and nervous about whether or not Mahomes will be out there spinning it next season, you can breathe easy.

Everything is going to be just fine in Kansas City. There’s no reason at all to panic!