REVIEW: Season 1 Of ‘The Sopranos’ Is Incredible Television

I finally finished season one of “The Sopranos,” and I’m blown away by the quality of the show.

I started the classic HBO show last week after several different people recommended it to me. From the first episode of the series, I was hooked, and I loved season one. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The show follows New Jersey mobster Tony Soprano as he navigates his way through controlling the criminal underworld and balancing his family life.

Really, possibly even more than anything, “The Sopranos” is a story about a family man told through the eyes of an organized crime leader.

Everything about the show is elite. The acting is outstanding, the writing is exactly what you’d expect out of a great HBO product and the cast is unreal.

James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano is a hall of fame performance, and I’m not sure anyone else could have pulled it off the way he did.

Tony Soprano was so powerful every single time he was on screen, outside of his therapy sessions, which was the point.

I truly don’t understand how I’m so late to the game on “The Sopranos. I generally listen to my friends when they give TV advice, and I wish I had jumped on the show so much quicker. It’s absolutely amazing.

Now, I gear up for five more seasons! I can’t wait to find out what happens down the stretch!