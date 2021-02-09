‘A Total D*ck’: Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears’ Dad Is ‘Controlling’ Following New Documentary On The Singer

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari broke his silence regarding the musician’s dad on his Instagram stories Tuesday.

Asghari shared a statement claiming Spears’ father was “trying to control” their relationship, according to Page Six.

In a new Instagram story, Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari (who is Iranian) says that he has zero respect for her father Jamie and calls him “a total dick.” A reminder that Britney has told the courts that she is scared of her dad. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/uRSanOh6CW — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) February 9, 2021

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” Asghari shared on his Instagram story. “In my opinion Jamie is a total d*ck.” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Social Media Manager Says The Star ‘Creates Her Own Posts’ After She Shares Bizarre Videos)

“I won’t be going into details I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom,” he continued.

Asghari and Spears have been together since 2016. The couple met on the set of the music video “Slumber Party.”

Asghari’s comments follow the release of The New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears.” The documentary focused mostly on Spears’ fame, mental health struggles and the #FreeBritney movement, according to Page Six.

“I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together,” Asghari told People magazine in a statement following the release of the documentary.

A judge denied Spears’ request to have her father removed from the conservatorship in November. Spears has been under a conservatorship since she had a public mental breakdown in 2007.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Spears’ lawyer said at the hearing, Page Six reported.

“She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career,” the lawyer reportedly said.