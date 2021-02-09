The Theoretical Probability Of Tom Brady Winning 7 Super Bowls Was .0000019%

One number tells you all you need to know about how hard it was for Tom Brady to win seven Super Bowls.

Brady clinched his seventh ring this past weekend when he beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in dominating fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just what is the probability of his accomplishment ever happening? The theoretical probability is at .0000019% or roughly 1 in 51.8 million, according to Yahoo Sports.

Yes, you read that number correctly. The probability of an NFL player ever winning seven rings is at one in 51.8 million.

If that doesn’t impress you, then I don’t know what will.

There are so many things going against players winning multiple championships in the NFL. It’s such a hard thing to do.

Players don’t have super long careers on average, the salary cap limits teams’ abilities to retain their championship cores and football is just a tough sport to win in.

Yet, Brady damn near did the impossible by lifting the Lombardi Trophy seven times, which again, has a .0000019% chance of happening.

The GOAT debate was probably over before Sunday night, but it’s damn sure over now. We never saw a player like him before, and I’m not sure we’ll ever see a guy like Brady again.