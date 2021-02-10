Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested For DWI In New Jersey

Musician Bruce Springsteen was arrested on Nov. 14 for a DWI in New Jersey, according to TMZ.

Springsteen was reportedly arrested at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook. He was cited with a DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol, TMZ reported Wednesday, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

“Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process,” a spokesperson told the New York Post.

Springsteen will appear in court in the coming weeks, according to TMZ. He has no previous record of DWI, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Says He’s Moving To Australia If Trump Is Elected Again)

The news follows the debut of Springsteen’s Jeep commercial on Super Bowl Sunday. The commercial was pulled from YouTube on Wednesday, according to InsideHook.

Springsteen’s commercial focused on healing and unity amid the heated political climate in the U.S.

“There is a chapel in Kansas standing on the exact center of the lower 48,” Springsteen said in the commercial. “It never closes. All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle. It’s no secret that the middle has been a hard place to get to lately between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear.”

“We need the middle,” Springsteen continued. “We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. So we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop. Through the desert. And we will cross this divide.”