Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht Says The Team Will ‘F**king Win’ The Super Bowl Next Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has guaranteed a Super Bowl repeat for the team.

During the Super Bowl parade, Licht had control of the mic and wanted people to know that there's still more to come.

During his comments, he said the Bucs are going to “f**king win this thing again.”

Obviously, the Bucs currently have the magic sauce. There’s no doubt about that. Anyone with eyes could see that during Super Bowl LV when they boat raced the Chiefs.

Not only did Tampa Bay win behind Tom Brady’s play, but they absolutely dominated from start to finish.

Having said that, I think we all know guaranteeing championships rarely works out well. I don’t care who you are, it’s a bold stance to take.

The funniest part is that right before Licht’s comments, Bruce Arians called out KC’s attitude on repeating, and then proceeded to talk the same way!

Bruce Arians speech: “Run it back”? Bullshit. That was Kansas City’s bullshit. We going for two. We bringing everybody back. We’re going to keep this band together, and they know how to win. [Video is missing the first part]pic.twitter.com/vxsCbQIMnS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 10, 2021

Also, if you haven’t seen the video of Tom Brady at the parade, I suggest that you do because it’s epic.