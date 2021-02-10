CBS Made $545 Million Off Super Bowl Ads Despite Low Ratings

During Super Bowl LV last Sunday, CBS raked in $545 million in advertisement revenue, Reuters reported.

The record-breaking figure comes from preliminary estimates generated by Kantar, a media research firm, according to Reuters.

GUYS @TomBrady JUST THREW THE LOMBARDI TROPHY ACROSS THE WSTER!!! pic.twitter.com/vTKo9bwF5J — Whitney Holtzman (@WHoltzman) February 10, 2021

Throughout the Super Bowl, which saw Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, 57 minutes of commercials aired on CBS, Kantar said, according to Reuters.

The estimated average cost for a 30-second ad spot was $5.6 million, Kantar’s analysis showed.

Gronk doing Gronk things pic.twitter.com/j4XagLeaM9 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) February 10, 2021

The high level of commercial time and high prices helped ViacomCBS’ network bring in a record amount of Super Bowl revenue despite garnering the lowest ratings in 15 years. (RELATED: Super Bowl Streaker Says He Won More Than $300,000 For Getting Onto The Field)

Kantar’s analysis showed automobile companies took the top spot for ad space spending, accounting for 14% of total ad spending during the CBS Super Bowl broadcast, Reuters reported. Following the auto industry on Kantar’s list were streaming services and alcoholic beverages, according to Reuters.