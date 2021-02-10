CDC’s New Ad Campaign Edits Masks Into Famous Movies

The Center for Disease Control’s latest ad campaign features snippets from famous movies with lead characters and superheroes wearing face masks as the campaign encourages, “Mask Up America.”

“Let’s get back to doing our favorite things, whatever that might be,” a message in the 30-second Public Service Announcement explained. The comments were noted by AdAge in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: 102-Year-Old Italian Woman Makes Miraculous Coronavirus Recovery After 20-Day Hospitalization)

“Slow the spread. Mask up America,” it added, in the clip that partnered the CDC with the AdCouncil and Warner Media.

NEW >> @CDCgov partners with @AdCouncil + @WarnerMedia for a new ad where Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, the hobbits, and others urge Americans to mask up and slow the spread. Critical message, especially as we face down variants. Read more – https://t.co/ritFc5d3bI WATCH: pic.twitter.com/VhgOnNcWOO — Ian Sams (@IanSams) February 10, 2021

“We are so grateful to the WarnerMedia team for their commitment to educating Americans on the importance of wearing a face mask to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19,” Lisa Sherman, president and chief executive officer of the Ad Council said. “We know that face masks continue to be one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves against the virus and we’re truly grateful to Warner for lending their talent and iconic films to support to this critical message.” (RELATED: 106-Year-Old Woman Beats Coronavirus In Britain, Discharged From Hospital)

Throughout the video popular characters from movies like “Harry Potter,” “Wonder Woman,” “The Joker,” “Casablanca” and more are seen.

“WarnerMedia is proud to help educate and inform our fans about the importance of mask wearing during this pandemic,” Dennis Williams, senior vice-president of corporate social responsibility at WarnerMedia shared.

“Wearing a mask is an effective way to protect ourselves and our loved-ones from COVID-19,” the VP added. “We hope that by seeing some of our favorite heroes and characters masked up, our fans will follow suit. Mask wearing is a simple step we all can take to show up and support our communities during this difficult time.”