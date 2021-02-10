President Joe Biden faces a multitude of foreign policy challenges from China, but among the most pressing is the country’s monopoly in the production and export of rare earth elements crucial to a variety of technology industries and national security.Rare earth elements are relatively abundant despite their name, but the process of mining rare earths and turning them into consumer products is expensive and damaging to the environment.
China Owns 96% Of A Crucial Industry. What's Biden Going To Do About It?
