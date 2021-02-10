Editorial

The Cowboys Say Dak Prescott Being Left Out Of A Hype Video Was ‘Simply An Oversight’

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is carted off the field after sustaining a leg injury against the New York Giants during the third quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Dallas Cowboys want fans to know Dak Prescott wasn’t purposely omitted from a recent hype video.

The Cowboys dropped a hype video Sunday to amp fans up for the future, and the face of the franchise wasn’t in it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, Prescott’s absence didn’t go unnoticed, and senior director of media & programming Derek Eagleton wants people to know it was an honest mistake.

He tweeted about the video and said that it “was simply an oversight that should have been caught and corrected by us.”

I understand why people want to be fired up about Prescott not being in the video, but there’s no need to overreact at all.

I 100% believe Eagleton when he says it was a simple mistake. Why? Because the Cowboys have already made it clear that Prescott isn’t going anywhere.

While I love a great mystery/conspiracy, there’s not much smoke here at all, and there damn sure wasn’t a fire.

If the Cowboys were clearly preparing to dump Prescott, it’d be all over the sports news. It wouldn’t be a secret hinted at in a hype video.

 

He’s not going anywhere, and there’s no need to treat this like it’s the Zapruder Film.