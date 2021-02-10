The Cowboys Say Dak Prescott Being Left Out Of A Hype Video Was ‘Simply An Oversight’

The Dallas Cowboys want fans to know Dak Prescott wasn’t purposely omitted from a recent hype video.

The Cowboys dropped a hype video Sunday to amp fans up for the future, and the face of the franchise wasn't in it.

Naturally, Prescott’s absence didn’t go unnoticed, and senior director of media & programming Derek Eagleton wants people to know it was an honest mistake.

He tweeted about the video and said that it “was simply an oversight that should have been caught and corrected by us.”

This was simply an oversight that should have been caught and corrected by us. Anyone who’s making it seem like Cowboys’ decision makers use social media videos to make statements doesn’t understand or take the time to understand how it all works. Trust me, there’s no story here. https://t.co/7Pt8fgrCwl — Derek Eagleton (@derekeagleton) February 8, 2021

I understand why people want to be fired up about Prescott not being in the video, but there’s no need to overreact at all.

I 100% believe Eagleton when he says it was a simple mistake. Why? Because the Cowboys have already made it clear that Prescott isn’t going anywhere.

The #Cowboys will franchise tag QB Dak Prescott again — unless they can get a long-term deal done first. That’s the goal, and thanks in part to a second surgery, the team has zero qualms medically. He’s ahead of schedule. My story with @TomPelissero: https://t.co/n1vtNxpF3r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2021

While I love a great mystery/conspiracy, there’s not much smoke here at all, and there damn sure wasn’t a fire.

If the Cowboys were clearly preparing to dump Prescott, it’d be all over the sports news. It wouldn’t be a secret hinted at in a hype video.

He’s not going anywhere, and there’s no need to treat this like it’s the Zapruder Film.