‘Stop With This Kangaroo Court’: Tuberville Questions Democrats Spending Millions On Impeachment ‘When Americans Are Out Of Work’

Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville questioned Democrats’ spending of millions on impeachment “when Americans are out of work” in a Wednesday video.

The Alabama senator said Trump’s first impeachment amounted to more than “$3 million dollars over three months” from American taxpayers, according to the video.

“Not only does this trial set a dangerous precedent by impeaching a private citizen, but it is also costing the American taxpayers money when we all know what the result will be in the end,” Tuberville said in the video.

The House voted 232-197 on Jan. 13 to impeach Trump a second time, charging him with a single article of “incitement of insurrection.”

A mob breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6 after a protest supporting Trump turned into a riot against the Electoral College certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory

The trial is scheduled to continue through the weekend and may conclude at the beginning of next week, according to The Hill. (RELATED: Schumer: ‘Senators Will Have To Decide If Donald John Trump Incited The Erection’)

Tuberville said he’s voted twice that former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is unconstitutional during the video. The Alabama senator said in the video that they couldn’t afford that money at the time of Trump’s first impeachment trial and can’t afford it presently amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to know how the Democrats can justify spending millions of dollars on an unconstitutional trial when Americans are out of work and our economy just took a hard, huge, hard hit. Impeachment isn’t going to reopen our economy, make sure kids get to school or pay bills for a million of Alabamians out of jobs,” Tuberville said in the video,

Democrats first attempt to impeach Donald Trump cost the American taxpayer $3.9 million dollars. We couldn’t afford it then and we certainly can’t now – in the middle of a pandemic. Why should hard working Americans foot the bill for political theater? pic.twitter.com/RDfxAWrga4 — Senator Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) February 10, 2021

“Congress needs to get to work and stop with this kangaroo court,” Tuberville said during the video.

Convicting Trump needs 67 Senate votes, including 17 Republican votes, according to The Hill.

