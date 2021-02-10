Dwayne Johnson Says He Experienced ‘Racial Prejudice’ As A Child

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson claimed he experienced “racial prejudice” growing up in the South.

Johnson opened up about his childhood in the January/February issue of Cigar Aficionado. “The Rock” said he experienced racism as a half black, half Samoan child.

“When I was a kid, up until I was 10, 11 years old, we were in Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, so it was predominantly throughout the south where racial prejudice was pretty prevalent, pretty strong,” Johnson told the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Manly Tears’: The Rock Says He Shed Tears After Joe Biden Was Declared The President-Elect)

Johnson claimed he turned to petty crimes because of the anger.

“That’s when I started getting arrested and getting into trouble,” Johnson recalled. “The dumb sh*t that I was doing — from theft, fighting, truancy, skipping school — looking back I was one of those kids who was always playing angry because of the situation that I was in. I didn’t realize it at the time.”

Johnson created his upcoming NBC comedy series “Young Rock” after being inspired by some of the events that occurred during his childhood.