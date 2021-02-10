G-Eazy Gets Restraining Order Against Obsessed Female Fan

G-Eazy has reportedly been granted a restraining order against an obsessive female fan who has been accused of showing up at his home for the last few months.

The 31-year-old rapper sought protection from a woman he believes has a “celebrity-fixation” on him, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday. (RELATED: Channing Tatum Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker. The Details Are Shocking)

G-Eazy Gets Restraining Order for Alleged Trespassing Woman https://t.co/5qEySREgxB — TMZ (@TMZ) February 10, 2021

The superstar, born Gerald Earl Gillum, claimed in the documents that Monika Andrody has shown up to his Hollywood Hills home numerous times.

Andrody rings the doorbell at his gate and paces in front of it, according to legal filings. The rapper then notifies police, but the woman is reportedly always gone by the time they arrive. (RELATED: Natalie Portman’s Stalker Is Facing Charges After Violating The Restraining Order Against Him)

Things got much worse in November, according to the outlet. After Andrody reportedly came to the house on Jan. 15, G-Easy sought a temporary restraining order.

The “Good Life” hitmaker is also worried that Andrody could show up to a public event and try to make physical contact, the outlet reported.

Last week G-Easy filed the paperwork for legal protection from the allegedly obsessed fan for himself and his then-girlfriend, Ashley Benson. A judge has since granted it for the rapper but not yet for Benson. The two stars are reportedly no longer dating.