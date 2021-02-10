Hillary Clinton On Republicans Who Don’t Support Trump’s Conviction: ‘Co-Conspirators’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton issued a warning to Republican senators who would not vote to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

“If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense,” Clinton wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators.” (RELATED: Joy Behar Insists That Melania Must Either Be A ‘Co-Conspirator’ Or Terrified Of Trump)

Clinton later retweeted a copy of the video presented by lead House impeachment manager Democrat Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin.

“As Rep. Jamie Raskin said of Donald Trump inciting an insurrection as president: ‘If that’s not an impeachable offense, there is no such thing,’” Clinton’s retweet read.

Six GOP senators did however vote with Democrats on Tuesday, deeming the impeachment trial constitutional. Those Republican senators include Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. Cassidy did not previously support an impeachment trial but reversed his decision Tuesday, as reported by the Associated Press. (RELATED: Louisiana GOP Rebukes Sen. Bill Cassidy For Voting Impeachment Trial Is Constitutional)

The proceedings will continue well into next week and potentially even longer if both sides vote to call witnesses.