‘Pretty Damning’: Lisa Murkowski And Lindsey Graham React To New Capitol Riot Footage

Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Texas Sen. Lindsey Graham reacted Wednesday to unearthed security camera footage from the Jan. 6th Capitol Riot, revealing near-misses between the mob and lawmakers.

Democratic impeachment managers presented the never-before-seen footage during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The videos show lawmakers and journalists evacuating the Capitol as the pro-Trump mob stormed the building. Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer almost came in close contact with the rioters.

Murkowski reacted more critically towards Trump than Graham did, telling reporters, “I don’t see how after the American public sees the full story laid out here … I don’t see how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency again.”

“I’m angry. I’m disturbed. I’m sad. As you say, we’re re-living this,” Murkowski continued, according to The Hill. “The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning.”

Murkowski is seen as one of the few Senate Republicans open to convicting the former president.

Graham, a firm ally of Trump, was also shocked by the unearthed footage saying, “The main thing that struck me is, what kind of rules of engagement do we have to defend the Capitol.”

I can’t believe that an unarmed mob could do that,” he added. (RELATED: Newly Released Video Shows Officer Goodman Saving Mitt Romney From Mob Of Capitol Rioters)

The riot resulted in five deaths, including Ashli Babbit, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran who was fatally shot by law enforcement. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick also died after being injured “while physically engaging with protesters,” as previously reported.