Newly Released Body Cam Footage Shows Officer Beaten By Rioters

Body camera footage entered into evidence Wednesday by House Democrats at the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump shows a police officer beaten by rioters.

Body cam footage, presented by impeachment manager and Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell, shows rioters on top of a police officer and beating him.



“This body camera footage was from 4:27 pm, over two hours from when the Capitol was first breached. The attack on police that afternoon was constant,” Swalwell narrates.

Metropolitan Police narcotics detective Michael Fanone described what “looked like a medieval battle scene. Some of the most brutal combat I’ve ever encountered. At one point I got tased. People were yelling out, ‘We got one. We got one.'” Fanone suffered a heart attack while he was being attacked by rioters. (RELATED: ‘Foaming At The Mouth—Police Officers Detail Violent Mob’s Attack On Capitol)

The Capitol Riot left five dead and temporarily delayed the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned on Jan. 7, the day after the riot. Sund acknowledged the intelligence breakdown in his resignation letter, writing that “no entity, including the FBI, provided any intelligence indicating that there would be a coordinated violent attack on the United States Capitol by thousands of well-equipped armed insurrectionists,” according to ABC News.

Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died following the riot, lay in honor at the Capitol building. Two other police officers died by suicide in the aftermath of the riot.