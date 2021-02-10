The Paramount Network Is Running A ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon For Valentine’s Day

The Paramount Network is playing every single episode of “Yellowstone” for Valentine’s Day.

The show’s Twitter page announced that every episode will air this upcoming weekend in honor of the romantic holiday starting at 3:00 EST Saturday. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Paramount Network will also air Kevin Costner’s movies “Draft Day” and “The Guardian.”

This is such a based move from the Paramount Network and everyone involved. I love it. Think about all the guys out there who need an excuse to not do Valentine’s Day festivities.

Well, they just found one! Sorry, honey, I can’t go to some overpriced restaurant! I have some “Yellowstone” to watch!

If you guys think I’m not going to try this excuse, then you’re just dead wrong. Can I already watch all of “Yellowstone” whenever I want? Sure, but I would like to enjoy this marathon with the rest of America.

After all, it’s not personal. It’s just business. I don’t have any other choice. The Duttons are fighting for their survival, and they need my eyes on the screen.

Would I rather watch John, Kayce, Rip, Beth and the rest of the crew defend the ranch at all costs or spend $500 dollars at dinner to celebrate a fake holiday?

I think I’ll choose the former, and I’ll do it with a smile on my face. Besides, you can’t put a price on watching “Yellowstone” with a few Busch Lights to get the day going.

Happy viewing this weekend, and make sure to check out my cast interviews if you’ve never seen them before. Enjoy!