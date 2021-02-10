‘This Is Embarrassing’: Fellow Parkland Survivor Responds To David Hogg Over ‘Pillow Grift’

Activist and co-founder of March For Our Lives Cameron Kasky criticized fellow activist and former classmate David Hogg in a stream of Twitter posts over Hogg’s decision to start a pillow company, labeling it as “pillow grift.”

Kasky and Hogg are both survivors of the Parkland school shooting and are among the founders of the gun-control advocacy group March For Our Lives.

Kasky tweeted about Hogg’s decision to start a pillow company that rivals pro-Trump business owner Mike Lindell’s MyPillow. Kasky’s comments came following Hogg’s announcement that his company, Good Pillow, was now taking preorders.

“To those of you who marched, donated, lobbied, and called for change… I’m so sorry this is what it turned into. This is embarrassing,” Kasky tweeted following Hogg’s announcement of his newly established company. “But, welcome to America, everything ends up a grift.”

“Credit where credit is due, if I had a ton of good press and attention for getting harassed by a certified loony toon, I’d probably try to make some money off of it too!” Kasky continued, referencing Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s harassing of Hogg and calling him a paid anti-gun lobbyist. (RELATED: David Hogg Calls For Marjorie Taylor Greene To Apologize To Families Who Have A ‘Permanently Empty Bedroom’)

Kasky noted that he was “offered free shares as soon as” he began tweeting about it. “I just declined because while I’m kind of a grifter, I’m not that much of a grifter.”

“I spent so much time promising people this wasn’t going to turn into a cash grab. I am applying my clown makeup with the shame I deserve,” he added.