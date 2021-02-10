Rioters Tried To Break Down Portland Police Association Door

Rioters attempted to break down the door to the Portland Police Association Wednesday night, the Portland Police said.

The protest began near North Lombard Street and North Campbell Avenue around 5:15 p.m., according to tweets from Portland Police. Rioters then attempted to break the door down to the police association.

Police urged rioters to disperse.

“Stay on the sidewalk, do not try to break into the building or violate any other laws. If you do you’re subject to arrest and/or use of force including less lethal weapons.”

To those participating in the protest, this direction is being given over loudspeaker: stay on the sidewalk, do not try to break into the building or violate any other laws. If you do you’re subject to arrest and/or use of force including less lethal weapons. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 10, 2021

Roughly two hours after police first tweeted about the incident they reported that all protesters and rioters had left the area. Police say there was damage to the building but no one was arrested. (RELATED: It Took Six Months Of Rioting, Millions In Property Damage For Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler To Escalate Law Enforcement Efforts Against Antifa)

Fifteen officers, 3 sergeants and 1 lieutenant were pulled from patrol duties to respond to the event, Portland Police said.

All protesters have left the neighborhood. There was some vandalism to the building, but no arrests were made, no force was used, and no one was injured. About 15 officers, 3 sergeants, and 1 lieutenant were pulled from patrol duties to respond to the event. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 11, 2021

Portland has been rocked by violent riots since mid-2020, with rioters breaking windows, burning American flags and destroying businesses in protest of both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

In early January a group of rioters swarmed a city in the Portland metro area and attempted to break into the local police station, according to authorities. Nearly 100 people tagged public and private property with graffiti, destroyed windows and blocked traffic.

Democratic Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced at the beginning of January that the city would ramp up its responses to “lawlessness” after rioters targeted a federal courthouse on New Year’s Eve.