Editorial

REPORT: The Mavericks Stopped Playing The National Anthem Because The Team Feels It Doesn’t Represents Them

Mark Cuban (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly won’t play the national anthem because it doesn’t represent the team.

Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world late Tuesday when it was revealed that owner Mark Cuban had pulled the plug on the playing of the anthem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The reason why he pulled the plug? Well, a source close to the situation told NBA reporter Shams Charania that the iconic song doesn’t represent the team, and that’s why it’s not being played.

It doesn’t represent the team? It doesn’t adequately represent the people employed by the Mavericks? Am I understanding this correctly?

If the reported reason is true, then Cuban should be ashamed of himself.

 

Colin Kaepernick taking a knee was bad, but this might honestly be worse. For better or worse, at least Kaepernick was on the field.

The Mavericks won’t even play the song at all, and it’s reportedly because they feel it lacks representation. Last time I checked, Dallas is located in America, Mark Cuban is American and the people who buy tickets to the game and watch on TV at home are also American.

 

If Cuban thinks the Mavericks aren’t welcome in Dallas or that the anthem isn’t sufficient, then I’m sure China will take their team!

I hear the Chinese government is very critical of dissent and outspoken opinions.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Cuban’s decision.