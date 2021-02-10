REPORT: The Mavericks Stopped Playing The National Anthem Because The Team Feels It Doesn’t Represents Them

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly won’t play the national anthem because it doesn’t represent the team.

Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world late Tuesday when it was revealed that owner Mark Cuban had pulled the plug on the playing of the anthem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mark Cuban decided before the season the Mavericks would no longer play the national anthem, and it hasn’t been before any of the team’s 13 home games. It’s the first instance we know of a pro sports team striking the U.S. anthem from the pre-game. https://t.co/VaReFVCu4U — tim cato (@tim_cato) February 10, 2021

The reason why he pulled the plug? Well, a source close to the situation told NBA reporter Shams Charania that the iconic song doesn’t represent the team, and that’s why it’s not being played.

Source close to Mark Cuban says decision to not play Anthem before Mavs games isn’t because they don’t love U.S., but because many feel anthem doesn’t represent them, and they want to continue discussion of how to represent people from all communities when honoring U.S. at game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

It doesn’t represent the team? It doesn’t adequately represent the people employed by the Mavericks? Am I understanding this correctly?

If the reported reason is true, then Cuban should be ashamed of himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs)

Colin Kaepernick taking a knee was bad, but this might honestly be worse. For better or worse, at least Kaepernick was on the field.

The Mavericks won’t even play the song at all, and it’s reportedly because they feel it lacks representation. Last time I checked, Dallas is located in America, Mark Cuban is American and the people who buy tickets to the game and watch on TV at home are also American.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs)

If Cuban thinks the Mavericks aren’t welcome in Dallas or that the anthem isn’t sufficient, then I’m sure China will take their team!

I hear the Chinese government is very critical of dissent and outspoken opinions.

Incredible audio of @MegynKelly pressing Mark Cuban (@mcuban) on why the NBA won’t condemn China carrying out a genocide. Cuban was given many chances specifically denounce ethnic cleansing in China, and he refused to do it. pic.twitter.com/7n7YRhD4QM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 12, 2020

Let us know in the comments what you think about Cuban’s decision.