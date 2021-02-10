REPORT: Las Vegas Raiders QB Marcus Mariota Is Drawing Trade Interest

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota is reportedly generating some trade buzz.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former second overall pick in the NFL draft has caught the interest of some teams, and the Raiders have received some calls.

Mariota spent the year backing up Derek Carr, but did have more than 300 total yards and two touchdowns when he was pressed into service against the Chargers this past season.

From NFL Now: The #Raiders could trade a QB… but maybe not the one who has been in the headlines. pic.twitter.com/EEcXd2WtLt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

I would love to see Mariota get another shot at being a starting quarterback in the NFL. Again, the dude was the second overall pick in the 2015 draft, won the Heisman Trophy at Oregon and started plenty of games for the Tennessee Titans.

In terms of a backup, he was probably by far the best backup in the NFL last season.

Now, it sounds like his highlight reel performance against the Chargers has teams calling with interest. What’s the downside to kicking the tires on seeing if you can get him on the cheap?

The answer is that there isn’t any downside to at least picking up the phone.

We’ll see where he lands, but I have a gut feeling he has several more starts ahead of him in his NFL career.