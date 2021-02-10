REPORT: The NBA Only Has 1 New Coronavirus Case After 470 Tests

The NBA is reportedly doing a great job at handling coronavirus.

According to Shams Charana, the league only has one new coronavirus case after the latest 470 tests, which date back to February 3. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One new NBA player tested positive for coronavirus out of 470 tested since Feb. 3, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

Say whatever you want about the NBA, but you have to tip your cap to Adam Silver pulling the league out of serious trouble a few weeks ago.

There was a brief time period when it looked like the NBA was in big trouble with coronavirus after multiple postponements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Wizards (@washwizards)

Now, we’re more than a third through February, and the NBA only has one new case of coronavirus after another 470 tests.

If that’s not a win, then I don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

It’s also the latest sign that all the fear porn never came true at all. The NFL did a great job, and the NBA has bounced back in impressive fashion.

Final results from NFL COVID-19 testing, Aug. 1-Feb. 6. • 959,680 tests administered.

• 262 players had confirmed positives.

• 464 non-players had confirmed positives. B/w this, and colleges and preps, the idea football would be a super-spreader of the virus didn’t hold up. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 9, 2021

You just love to see sports rolling in America, and that’s exactly what’s happening right now.