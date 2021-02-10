REPORT: Porn Mogul Larry Flynt Has Died At The Age Of 78

Porn mogul Larry Flynt has reportedly died.

According to TMZ, Flynt’s family informed the outlet that the founder of “Hustler” passed away at the age of 78 Wednesday. The cause of death was not given. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Flynt was infamously shot in 1978 and was in a wheelchair ever since.

Hustler Founder Larry Flynt Dead at 78 https://t.co/inmTNAuxg7 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 10, 2021

Whether you love or hate porn, Larry Flynt’s impact on the adult entertainment industry and the legal questions surrounding porn were absolutely massive. Flynt championed himself as a warrior for free speech, and was involved in several battles.

He famously even duked it out all the way to the Supreme Court. His life was chronicled in the legendary movie “The People vs. Larry Flynt.”

Now, at the age of 78, Flynt’s life has come to an end. Again, no matter what you think of the man, he had a huge impact on the industry he was in.

“Hustler” is one of the most famous adult publications on the planet.

What an absolutely wild life for Mr. Flynt. I guess when we look back at the history books, there’s no doubt he secured his place.