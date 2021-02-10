REPORT: Washington Signs Quarterback Taylor Heinicke To An $8.75 Million Extension

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke has reportedly agreed to a substantial contract extension.

According to Ian Rapoport, Heinicke has agreed to a two-year extension with the Washington Football Team worth $8.75 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rapoport didn’t report how much of the money is guaranteed.

The Washington Football Team has agreed to terms on a 2-year extension for QB Taylor Heinicke, sources say, worth $8.75M. There are also incentives depending on how many games he starts. Real security for their resilient QB who started and impressed in the playoff game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

I guess Heinicke made himself some serious money with his lone start this season. He threw for more than 300 yards in the playoff loss to Tampa Bay, but he looked damn good on the big stage.

Now, Washington is rewarding him with a big contract for a guy who was pretty much a fringe NFL player for most of his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Cameron Heinicke (@taylorheinicke)

Let’s not forget that in early 2020, Heinicke was literally playing in the XFL as a backup for the St. Louis BattleHawks.

To say he’s come a long way would be a huge understatement. He went from being a backup in the XFL to making millions of dollars in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Cameron Heinicke (@taylorheinicke)

It’s a great reminder that you never know when your big opportunity might come.