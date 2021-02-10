Editorial

REPORT: Washington Signs Quarterback Taylor Heinicke To An $8.75 Million Extension

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team scrambles while being chased by linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2nd quarter of the playoff game at FedExField on January 09, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke has reportedly agreed to a substantial contract extension.

According to Ian Rapoport, Heinicke has agreed to a two-year extension with the Washington Football Team worth $8.75 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rapoport didn’t report how much of the money is guaranteed.

I guess Heinicke made himself some serious money with his lone start this season. He threw for more than 300 yards in the playoff loss to Tampa Bay, but he looked damn good on the big stage.

Now, Washington is rewarding him with a big contract for a guy who was pretty much a fringe NFL player for most of his career.

Let’s not forget that in early 2020, Heinicke was literally playing in the XFL as a backup for the St. Louis BattleHawks.

To say he’s come a long way would be a huge understatement. He went from being a backup in the XFL to making millions of dollars in the NFL.

It’s a great reminder that you never know when your big opportunity might come.