Rush Limbaugh Staff Shares Update About Host, Says They Continue To Pray For Him Following Week-Long Absence

Rush Limbaugh’s producer, known as Bo Snerdly, gave listeners an update on the host and said the staff is continuing to pray for him following week-long absence from show.

“Our prayers are with Rush [Limbaugh] as he continues to fight the illness he as been afflicted with,” producer James Golden shared on Twitter. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Wednesday.

“We are still praying for a remission,” he added. “Today @KenMatthews will fill in for Rush. Thanks for all of your prayers, kind words and wishes for our Rush. God Bless you.” (RELATED: Rush Limbaugh Discusses His Evangelical Faith In ‘Fox & Friends’ Interview)

The comments come as the famed host of “The Rush Limbaugh Show” has been missing from the airwaves since February 2 as he continues to battle lung cancer. (RELATED: ‘They Promised Blockbuster Stuff’: Rush Limbaugh Decries Lack Of Results From Trump Legal Team)

The legendary conservative talk show host revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with advanced stage lung cancer.

In December, the host took to his golden EIB microphone and told listeners how grateful he was for their support throughout his career and health struggles.

“My point in all of this today is gratitude,” Limbaugh shared. “My point in all of this is to say thanks and tell everybody involved how much I love you from the bottom of a sizable and growing and still-beating heart.”

It came after Rush shared his health condition in October and said that he was living under a “death sentence.”

“It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over,” the host shared. “Now, we all are, is the point. We all know that we’re going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it.”