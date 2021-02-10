Russell Wilson Says He’s ‘Not Sure’ If He’s Available To Be Traded, Thinks The Seahawks Have Received Calls

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson doesn’t know if he’s on the trade market.

The superstar quarterback spoke Tuesday with Dan Patrick, and he addressed the surprising chatter about whether or not he'll be moved.

Wilson said he believes the Seahawks have received calls, but “he’s not sure” if he’s actually on the market or not.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Russell Wilson on if he thinks teams have called the #Seahawks about trading for him: “Yeah I definitely believe that they’ve gotten calls for sure.” pic.twitter.com/LYA5JVxOvr — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 9, 2021

I really can’t believe we’re even having this conversation. Who the hell honestly believes that the Seahawks are going to trade Wilson?

I was stunned when Ian Rapoport first reported that the team is taking calls. I was straight up stunned that teams would waste their time.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The QB carousel is so crazy, teams have even called the #Seahawks on Russell Wilson (no interest, by the way); #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy expected to re-sign in KC; Two KC players who opted out for ’20 will opt back in. pic.twitter.com/gEH3yeXSOZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2021

Now, Wilson is out here fanning the flames a little bit by saying he’s “not sure” whether or not he’s available to be moved.

While the Seahawks might be taking calls, I still refuse to believe there’s any chance Wilson gets traded.

I don’t think there’s any shot at all. When you find a franchise quarterback, especially one who has won a Super Bowl, you hang onto them at all costs.

I could end up being wrong, but I highly-doubt the Seahawks ship Wilson out of town.