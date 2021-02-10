The Russia Collusion Crowd Is Back’: Mark Levin Calls Impeachment ‘One Of The Stupidest Events … In American History’

Fox News host Mark Levin said Wednesday that the same people who promoted the Russia collusion hoax are back to re-impeach former President Donald Trump.

“The Russia collusion crowd is back,” Levin told Fox News’ “Hannity.” “The liars, the pathological liars are back. Just because they’re dressed up as congressmen and senators doesn’t much matter.”

WATCH:

“This is one of the stupidest events by some of the stupidest people in American history,” Levin insisted. “And history will fix this.”

He criticized impeachment manager and Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell as “a man who slept with a Chinese spy” and decried lead impeachment manager Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin as “one of the most loud opponents in one of the recent past elections of certifying electors.”

Levin accused the Democratic Party itself of having “cheered on Antifa and Black Lives Matter and called federal law enforcement storm troopers.”

“And here they are bringing this Soviet-style case against the [former] president of the United States … The senators sit there — none of them walk out and say ‘I’m not going to participate in something so unconstitutional?'”

Levin demanded to see video of Trump “supporting law enforcement” or of police groups endorsing him for his reelection in the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: ‘You Cannot Overstate The Loathing’: Brit Hume Says Impeachment Is ‘Half-Baked’ But Based On Hatred For Trump)

“They didn’t show that.”

The Fox News host also maintained that Trump “made available 10,000 national guardsmen for Washington, D.C. in early January. So let me get this straight Raskin: so the president of the United States was leading a militia, in insurrection against the very National Guardsmen that he called up? Does it make sense to anybody?”

Levin insisted all the videos introduced by the impeachment team “and the other stooges on the left” would be “inadmissible in any court in America, in any advanced society. They have no reliable information, no relevant guide of any kind to anything — period.”

He noted that the Democratic case is based largely on generalizations and on “affidavits signed by defendants that are drawn up by their lawyers making generalizations. ‘Yes, I attacked and committed crimes because I thought Trump was directing me.’ It doesn’t matter. The tooth fairy they could think directed them. It has no relevance.”

Levin insisted that evidence was ultimately lacking in the case. “Where’s the evidence that Trump worked with a single individual or single one of the groups? There is no evidence. Where is the evidence that anything he said in that speech resulted in the attack on that Capitol?”

The House of Representatives impeached Trump for allegedly inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol building on Jan. 6 after the president told the crowd, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. We will never give up, we will never concede.” (RELATED: Rep. Jamie Raskin Breaks Down In Tears During Impeachment Presentation)

Police have arrested more than 200 people for participating in the riot and five people have died as a consequence.

The Senate voted to proceed with a trial by a vote of 56-44 Tuesday, having judged the proceeding to be Constitutional.