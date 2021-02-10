Todd McShay Has The 1st 4 Picks Of The NFL Draft All Being Spent On Quarterbacks

Todd McShay thinks the top of the NFL draft will be heavy with quarterbacks.

In McShay’s latest mock draft, the first four players selected are all quarterbacks. He has the Jaguars taking Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson going to Jets, The Panthers trading up to select Trey Lance and Justin Fields rounding out the top four by going to the Falcons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In his new mock draft, @McShay13 envisions a scenario in which the top 5 QBs are selected within the first 12 picks, which leaves a top front-7 defender for the Patriots at No. 15. https://t.co/gCBBc90BUt (Insider content) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 10, 2021

I find it really hard to believe that the first four picks are all going to be quarterbacks. I find that borderline impossible to believe.

Will the Jaguars and Falcons draft quarterbacks? Almost certainly. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that at all.

However, the Jets seem okay sticking with Sam Darnold if it comes to that, and we have no reason to believe the Panthers are going to trade up.

Could it happen? Sure, but until it does, it’s impossible to calculate.

Also, I don’t want this to happen for selfish reasons. I want Zach Wilson or Justin Fields to drop to number seven for the Lions.

We need a quarterback, and I’ll take either. I favor Fields, but I’ll 100% take either.

The good news is that we’ll find out soon enough because the draft starts April 29!