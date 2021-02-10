University Of California, Berkeley Bans Solitary Outdoor Exercise As Part Of New COVID-19 Restrictions

The University of California, Berkeley has reportedly banned solitary outdoor exercise as part of its most recent coronavirus restrictions following a spike on campus.

The current self-sequester mandate for Berkeley students lasts through Feb. 15, the student-run newspaper, The Daily Californian reported Monday. If students break the self-sequester mandate they are subject to being disqualified from housing or suspended from UC Berkeley, the outlet reported.

University of Berkeley has banned outdoor exercise, including solitary outdoor exercise, in response to a COVID outbreak. I had read the article to make sure this was not a parody. https://t.co/GZJZdDdtNj pic.twitter.com/8qntfcmJ1e — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) February 10, 2021

One of the activities banned by the university is solitary outdoor exercise, according to a memo obtained by SFGATE. (RELATED: ‘Random Testing’: A Look At Universities’ Pandemic Crack Down)

“We are working with the city of Berkeley to determine whether outdoor exercise may be permitted, and we will provide more information on this in the near future,” the memo stated, the outlet reported.

Police officers will also be monitoring dormitory hallways and checking IDs, the student newspaper reported.

“Right now it is critical that you avoid gatherings — large or small — even with your residential household grouping, whether indoors or outdoors, and even if your most recent COVID test is negative,” the email said, according to the student outlet.

The self-sequester mandate only applies to students in on-campus housing, the outlet reported.