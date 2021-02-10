The Washington Post Had A Nicer Obituary Headline For The Founder Of ISIS Than Marty Schottenheimer

The Washington Post ran an absurd obituary headline following the death of retired NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer died Monday at the age of 77 after battling Alzheimer’s for several years, and the news was released publicly Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, (77), peacefully passed away with family at his

side on Monday, February 8, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Schottenheimer had been

battling Alzheimer’s since 2014. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 9, 2021

WaPo’s reaction was to run the headline, “Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach whose teams wilted in the postseason, dies at 77,” according to Fox News.

The headline has since been changed to, “Marty Schottenheimer, one of the NFL’s winningest coaches, dies at 77.”

Show a little respect ⁦@washingtonpost⁩. Obituary headlines aren’t the place for cheap shots. pic.twitter.com/dYk5kEQTDj — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 9, 2021

For contrast, when the leader of ISIS was killed by American military forces, WaPo’s initial headline for his obituary was, “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.”

The Washington Post obits strike again. Marty Schottenheimer gets “his teams wilted,” while Qasem Soleimani gets “Iran’s ‘most revered military leader” and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi gets “austere religious scholar.” https://t.co/IGbqRz0gjG pic.twitter.com/DHHxYUGQ1Q — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 9, 2021

If your headlines for terrorists are more flattering than for retired NFL coaches, then you’re doing something wrong.

Who the hell is making these decisions over at WaPo? The man is dead, and WaPo is talking about his teams “wilting” in the postseason.

Schottenheimer had 200 career wins in the NFL, and the updated headline is what the Washington Post should have gone with from the jump.

Marty Schottenheimer was a really good NFL head coach, underrated in my opinion. Thoughts to his family, including son Brian Schottenheimer. https://t.co/xpGiy4GLQr — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) February 9, 2021

Seriously, if you find yourself publishing nicer obituary headlines about terrorists than American sports icons, take a hard look in the mirror because you’re doing it wrong.