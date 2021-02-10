Editorial

The Washington Post Had A Nicer Obituary Headline For The Founder Of ISIS Than Marty Schottenheimer

16 Jan 1994: Coach Marty Schottenheimer of the Kansas City Chiefs watches his players during a playoff game against the Houston Oilers. The Chiefs won the game 28-20. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Washington Post ran an absurd obituary headline following the death of retired NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer died Monday at the age of 77 after battling Alzheimer’s for several years, and the news was released publicly Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WaPo’s reaction was to run the headline, “Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach whose teams wilted in the postseason, dies at 77,” according to Fox News.

The headline has since been changed to, “Marty Schottenheimer, one of the NFL’s winningest coaches, dies at 77.”

For contrast, when the leader of ISIS was killed by American military forces, WaPo’s initial headline for his obituary was, “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.”

If your headlines for terrorists are more flattering than for retired NFL coaches, then you’re doing something wrong.

Who the hell is making these decisions over at WaPo? The man is dead, and WaPo is talking about his teams “wilting” in the postseason.

Schottenheimer had 200 career wins in the NFL, and the updated headline is what the Washington Post should have gone with from the jump.

Seriously, if you find yourself publishing nicer obituary headlines about terrorists than American sports icons, take a hard look in the mirror because you’re doing it wrong.