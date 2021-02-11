Alabama Fan Puts Up Billboards Telling The Team To Rebound

One Alabama basketball fan wants the team to get much better at rebounding.

According to Christina Chambers, fan Michael Wendel has put up multiple billboards telling the Crimson Tide to get better at rebounding if they want to make a March Madness run. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see photos of the billboards in the tweet below.

Lol. One @AlabamaMBB fan means business! Mr. Michael Wendel was so upset with the Tide’s loss to Missouri, he purchased these billboards in Tuscaloosa. His moto “If you can’t play in the paint, you can’t play with NOVA.”@nate_oats @WBRCnews #rolltide pic.twitter.com/mubBli5iwD — ChristinaWBRC (@ChristinaWBRC) February 9, 2021

I love the fact fans in Alabama care enough about the team to take out billboards. Tuscaloosa is a football town and Nick Saban’s sport dominates the entire state.

Basketball has always been an afterthought. At least, that was the case until Nate Oats showed up and started winning a bunch of games.

Now, Alabama is winning on the hardwood as well.

Having said that, I also 100% agree with these billboards. I watched Alabama play Oklahoma, and their rebounding was terrible.

It was atrocious. I was texting a friend of mine during the game about how stunned I was that the Crimson Tide could get anything on the glass. Apparently, I’m not the only one who has noticed this problem.

Alabama is solid, but if they can’t improve their rebounding down the stretch, they have no shot at a March Madness run.

