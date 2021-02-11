Antonio Brown Wants To Return To The Buccaneers

Antonio Brown wants to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

Brown, whose contract has expired, had some bright moments for the Bucs this season, and he hauled in a touchdown catch during the Super Bowl LV blowout win over the Chiefs. Now, he wants to run it back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB Boomin Himmothy (@ab)

“I would love to be back here next year. It would mean everything to be back. I’m just excited and super grateful,” Brown told the media Wednesday, according to ProFootballTalk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB Boomin Himmothy (@ab)

For as much as I knock Antonio Brown, which is a lot, going to the Bucs might have been the best thing to ever happen to him in his life.

Brown finally seems to be on the straight and narrow after multiple issues with teams and off the field stuff in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB Boomin Himmothy (@ab)

He kept his head relatively low with the Buccaneers and it paid off down the stretch. He’s now a Super Bowl champion, and it seems like he’s done some serious growing up.

The Bucs seem intent on keeping the core of the team together, and you’d have to imagine that means Antonio Brown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB Boomin Himmothy (@ab)

Being around Tom Brady is clearly good for him, and his life has dramatically improved since joining the Buccaneers. I’m fairly confident he’ll be back in 2021.