Authorities Arrest Man After He Allegedly Kidnapped Infant Son, Dragged Mother To Her Death With Car

Arizona police have arrested and charged a 30-year-old man with manslaughter after he allegedly tried to kidnap his 10-month-old infant son before dragging the child’s mother with his car, killing her.

Peoria Police received a call Feb. 9 at approximately 6:30 p.m. for a domestic violence incident. When police arrived at the scene, they said they learned that 30-year-old Brittany Martie of Phoenix had been loading her 10-month-old child, Abel Maes, into her minivan. During that time, 30-year-old Eric Maes, the child’s father who does not have custody, approached the vehicle, according to police.

Maes jumped into the car and sped off with the infant inside as Martie clung to the vehicle, the police said. Maes dragged Martie down the street, multiple 9-1-1 callers reported, according to police. (RELATED: Man Who Impersonated Officer And Kidnapped Two Girls Arrested, Police Say)

Upon arrival, officers found Martie with life-threatening injuries from “being thrown off the vehicle.” She was transported to a hospital where she later died, according to police.

Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report of an abandoned child. The child was confirmed to be Abel Maes and was found in good health.

Police were able to find Eric Maes around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they approached Maes, he ran from officers and was eventually taken into custody.

Police said he will be booked on one count of manslaughter and that charges may be added or amended as the investigation continues.