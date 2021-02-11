Man Drills A Police SUV While Sledding In Viral Video

One man had a bit of bad luck during a recent sledding run.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a man can be seen sledding down an iced up road when he lost control of the situation, and the unlucky individual proceeded to drill a cop SUV.

Luckily, he bailed out before contact, but it was still a rough time. Give it a watch below.

I'm not a huge sledding fan. I never have been. I'm not sure I even really know why, but it's just never appealed to me.

You know what really doesn't appeal to me? Sledding and then hitting a police vehicle. That sounds like a great way to find yourself in trouble.

You could just tell from the way that cop moved afterwards that he was 100% annoyed with what had just happened.

Fellas, you just know he was itching to write a ticket for whatever reason he could find, and I have no doubt he did!

If you’re going to go sledding, maybe do it as far away from vehicles as possible.