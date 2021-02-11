‘Do Your Damn Job!’: Chris Cuomo Tells Ted Cruz To Get ‘Off Trump’s Teat’

CNN host Chris Cuomo criticized Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz for tweeting about “breast milk” during the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Cuomo was giving his opening monologue on “Cuomo Prime Time” Wednesday and was talking about the trial when he went after Cruz. (RELATED: ‘Trump Will Be Acquitted’: Former Impeachment Attorney Says ‘There Is A Substantial Defense’ To Be Presented)

“So look, here’s what’s clear after today. There can be no good faith disagreement. The facts all point to Trump and his actions. There can only be bad faith, like this. Senator Ted Cruz tweeting during this trial about breast milk. He’s worried about how the term isn’t being accepted anymore, and he says it’s Orwellian,” Cuomo said.

“Orwellian? Sir, you are at a trial that you’re not even paying attention to, where you are saying that what happened didn’t really happen because you don’t want to have to deal with the reality. That, my brother, is Orwellian,” he continued.

Orwellian: The words “breast milk” are now forbidden. Because science. https://t.co/TKuRqgUuHd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 10, 2021

“Breast milk? Why is that on your mind? Focus, Ted. If you got off Trump’s teat a little bit, maybe you wouldn’t be thinking about breast milk so much. Do your damn job. If Trump had his way, maybe you, but certainly not all of you, would have made it out of there. Think about that,” Cuomo concluded.

Trump’s impeachment trial began on Tuesday after he was impeached in January for allegedly inciting the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. House impeachment managers began their prosecuting arguments Wednesday, with senators listening to 8 hours of presentations. There will be a total of 32 hours of presentations combined for the prosecution and defense spread out over 4 days.

Other Republican senators have also drawn criticism for not giving the trial their full attention, including Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who viewed the proceedings from the gallery and was seen reviewing papers with his feet propped up on the seat in front of him.