Democratic Congressional Candidate Praises Hitler’s Courage And Economic Prowess Compared To Trump

A Democratic congressional candidate praised Adolf Hitler’s courage and economic prowess as he compared former President Donald Trump to the notorious German dictator.

“You can’t FULLY compare Trump to Hitler,” tweeted Democratic North Carolina congressional candidate Mark Judson Thursday. “Hitler wasn’t too much of a coward to serve in the Army.” (RELATED: 70% Of Russians Approve Of Mass Murderer Joseph Stalin’s Impact On Country: Poll)

“Hitler DID fix the German economy (at least in the short run),” he continued. “Imagine how much of a dirty POS a person (Trump**) has to be to pale in comparison to Hitler!”

According to data compiled by the Holocaust Memorial, Hitler’s direction of the Nazi regime resulted in the deaths of at least 6 million Jews, around 7 million Soviet civilians, around 3 million Soviet prisoners of war, around 1.8 million non-Jewish Polish civilians, 312,000 Serb civilians, up to 250,000 people with disabilities living in institutions, up to 250,000 gypsies, and many more.

“The Daily Caller!! ROFL!! #JailThePropagandists,” Judson said in response to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: 1 In 3 Millennials See Communism As Favorable, Survey Finds)

The North Carolina candidate also criticized actress and conservative Gina Carano in a Thursday tweet, calling her “Nazi trash.” His tweet came after reports that she had been fired from Disney’s “The Mandalorian” for a social media post about the Holocaust.

“Nazi trash like Gina Carano Has. No. Place. in America,” Judson tweeted. “The more quickly that DECENT Americans understand and internalize that a large percentage of MAGA holds ZERO American values, and has NO PLACE in America, the more quickly we can adjust.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.