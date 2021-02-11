Disney+ Hits 94.9 Million Subscribers

Business is booming for Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the highly-popular streaming site has now hit 94.9 million subscribers since launching in November 2019. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In the month of December 2020, Disney+ added 8.1 million new subscribers.

Is business bumping for Disney+ or is business bumping? The answer is an overwhelming yes. While there’s a lot of chatter about the decision to fire “The Mandalorian” star Gina Carano over a social media post involving politics and Jews in the Holocaust, Disney clearly isn’t struggling.

In fact, they’re doing literally better than ever. That’s not an opinion on the situation with Carano. That’s just a fact.

You’re welcome to think whatever you want about her being fired, but you can’t debate that Disney+ is a rocketship.

did she just compare the holocaust to being a republican .. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/an3css7Kdr — janet (@djarinculture) February 10, 2021

It also shouldn’t surprise people that Disney+ is doing so well. “The Mandalorian” is the best “Star Wars” project in a long time, and many more series are on the way.

When you produce great content, people often agree to sign up.

While I don’t watch anything other than “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, I’m glad business is doing well, and I can’t wait to see what we get next. When one streaming service is crushing the game, it forces the others to improve. Competition is great for the consumer!